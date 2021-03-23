Fuel tanker rolls near Stayton, nearby homes evacuated

A fuel tanker rolled near Stayton, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel and leading to the evacuation of nearby residents, March 23, 2021. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several people had to evacuate their homes early Tuesday morning after a fuel truck crashed near Stayton.

Deputies said they were sent to 9500 block of Golf Club Road SE just before 12:30 a.m. They found an overturned fuel truck and trailer belonging to Oregon Petroleum Transport Company on the side of the road, leaking fuel. The driver wasn’t hurt.

Authorities evacuated 12 nearby residents while firefighters and a hazardous materials team arrived to help contain the leak. Officials estimated up to 2,300 gallons of fuel were spilled during the crash.

Thousands more gallons of fuel still inside the tanker were pumped into another vehicle over the course of several hours. Investigators said the crash may have been the result of a tired driver. The driver has not been charged at this time.

Golf Club Road was still closed by Tuesday evening. Cleanup crews were working to assess the spill area and remove and replace contaminated soil.