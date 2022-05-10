PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marion County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday a grand jury unanimously found the shooting at Flying J Truck Stop in late-April justified.

On April 25, Woodburn police were called to the Flying J truck Stop in Aurora after Micaiah Clinton, a wanted suspect, had been spotted in the parking lot. Clinton barricaded himself in a van and stayed there for more than 4 hours.

Several law enforcement agencies, including SWAT responded. Police said Clinton got out of the van around 10:50 a.m. after tear gas was used. When he got out, authorities say he shot Officer Jesse Ponce in the left upper thigh “without warning.”

Clinton allegedly kept shooting at Ponce, despite the first shot knocking the officer to the ground. Police said Ponce was struck again in his right lower leg. Along with that, Clinton struck Ponce’s ballistic shield, his pistol and the police car parked behind him.

According to officials, the suspect then started shooting at Marion County Deputy Sheriff Tyler Morrow, but instead hit the SWAT vehicle six times.

Morrow reportedly fired back — hitting Clinton once in the head and twice in the chest.

Dashcam video released Tuesday shows the moment Ponce was carried to safety after being shot.

Ponce was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, however, officials say he has since undergone three surgeries and is expected to fully recover.

Clinton was wanted for trying to elude police and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.