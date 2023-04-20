PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Oregon State Police trooper that shot and killed a man on April 10 was found to be justified in his use of deadly physical force, according to a Marion County Grand Jury.

The grand jury unanimously found that Trooper Andrew Tuttle was justified in shooting 31-year-old Felipe Amezcua Manzo six times, killing him, and found that “no reasonable alternatives, such as verbal de-escalation, waiting or using other available techniques or resources was reasonable, safe, or feasible.”

According to court documents, Tuttle was driving northbound on Interstate 5 around 8:42 a.m. when he found a stalled semi-trailer in the middle lane near milepost 254.

When he approached, documents show he saw Amezcua Manzo in the roadway with a gun in his hand.

Authorities say Amezcua Manzo saw Tuttle and ran east toward a CarMax near the road and ran down into a ditch on the road’s shoulder. Tuttle drew his gun and yelled at Amezcua Manzo to “get on the ground” multiple times, officials say, but he “ignored those commands and continued walking south.”

When Tuttle entered the ditch, he saw Amezcua Manzo with a gun in his hand, which he aimed toward the officer and began firing, authorities say. Court records show that Tuttle shot back and “felt something hit him on his left arm.”

When Tuttle ran to his patrol car, officials say Amezcua Manzo was still firing when the officer “saw a ‘blue light of laser’ coming from Amezcua Manzo’s gun,” which momentarily blinded him. According to police, “this light is frequently associated with laser-assisted aiming.”

Officials say Tuttle resumed firing at Amezcua Manzo, reloading a total of three times since the beginning of the incident, until the man fell to the grass.

Court documents show that Amezcua Manzo died at the scene with six shots to his head, back and chest. Investigators say Tuttle fired 47 shots and Amezcua Manzo fired 13.

A search warrant revealed that the car Amezcua Manzo drove did not contain any evidence.

According to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Amezcua Manzo had previous convictions on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree robbery, assault and more stemming back to 2010. However, his criminal history was not presented as evidence to the grand jury.

Tuttle has worked for OSP since August 2016, and previously worked in the U.S. Navy for six years.

