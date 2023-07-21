PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 49-year-old man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for a crime spree that included a car theft, police chase and run-over manslaughter of a woman in 2021.

Sean K. Beck of Olympia was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and DUI – with no opportunity to shorten his sentence.

On July 28, 2021, Keizer police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle behind a business at the corner of River Road and Dearborn Road just after 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they confronted Beck near a 2014 silver Nissan X-terra, which had been reported stolen by its owner and had three weapons inside. These weapons included a Glock pistol, an A-R 15 and a Savage (.338 Lapua Magnum) rifle

Once officers approached, they say Beck exchanged shots with multiple officers and fled the scene in the stolen car – heading southbound on River Road. As Beck sped through the intersection of River Road and Cummings Lane, he ran over a woman named 64-year-old Becky Dietzel while she was crossing the street.

Beck continued to elude police and did not stop until officers stopped him by force. After a 20-minute standoff, he was taken into custody and brought to a Saolem hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds. A blood test revealed that Beck had a .35 BAC at the time of the chase.

Lucinda Cates, a friend of Dietzel, previously told KOIN 6 that she hoped Beck would spend the rest of his life in prison.

“I honestly, in my heart, I wish he’d get the death sentence. He shot at the police, you know? And he killed my best friend,” she said. “He should be the one laying in the morgue, not her.”

Dietzel’s death occurred just weeks before her 65th birthday.

“The best way to describe Becky is she was an angel on Earth before she ever was an angel in heaven,” said Cates. “She would open her doors for anybody or feed them, anything they needed whether she liked them or not, she would still be there to help them.”