Helicopter pilot, 65, dies in Marion County crash

Marion County

Terry Harchenko was spraying a Christmas tree field

At least one person died in a helicopter crash north of Mehama in Marion County, July 17, 2020 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pilot of a helicopter that was spraying a Christmas tree field in Marion County died when it crashed into a field north of Mehama.

Terry Harchenko was at the controls of a 1960 Hiller when it crashed, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. The 65-year-old Salem resident died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. Both the FAA and NTSB have been contacted by the on-scene investigators.

Mehama is located along OR-22 and the North Santiam River.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

