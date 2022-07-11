Pretty Asian girl sitting at table with classmates in primary school canteen, eating sandwich and smiling at camera cheerfully

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Many kids look forward to summer vacation. But for some kids, a break from school means a break from the meals they rely upon.

Districts in Oregon’s Marion County are working to ensure kids don’t go hungry during the summer. Most districts are offering free meals until school resumes again in August or September.

Here’s a list of the Marion County School districts and what they’re doing to provide free summer meals.

Cascade School District

The Cascade School District said due to the loss of federal COVID-19 eligibility waivers, most sites in the district do not qualify for summer meals. The district said it will only be offering summer meals to students enrolled in summer school from Aug. 8-18.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship this may cause,” the district wrote on its website.

The district is directing families to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s interactive map that can help people find free summer meals for kids close to where they live.

Jefferson School District

Jefferson Elementary School and Jefferson Middle School are both offering free lunches to all kids 18 and under throughout the summer, Monday through Friday. At the elementary school, lunch is offered from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and at the middle school it’s served from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

North Marion School District

There are six locations in the North Marion School District that will be serving meals to kids throughout the summer. All children 18 and under are invited and the meals will be served Monday through Friday until August 19.

Rivenes Park in Hubbard will serve breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lunch will be served from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Sherwood Mobile Manor in Hubbard will serve lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Chateau Properties in Woodburn will serve lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Aurora City Park will serve lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Century Meadows in Aurora will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Donald City Park will serve lunch from 12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools

Salem-Keizer Public Schools began offering free summer meals on June 22 and the program will continue until August 26. The meals are free to all children 18 and under and will be served as grab-n-go meals. There will not be meals served inside schools.

All meals will be distributed Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at nine different locations.

For a list of the locations, visit the Salem-Keizer Public Schools website.

Gervais School District

All kids 18 and under can receive free lunch at three locations in Gervais throughout the summer. The meals will be served through August 19 at Gervais Elementary School from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., at Gervais Community Park from 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. and at Green Oaks Mobile Ranch from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Mt. Angel School District

The Mt. Angel School District will also serve meals through August 19. At St. Mary’s Elementary School, breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

North Santiam School District

The North Santiam School District is notifying families of changes to its summer lunch program in 2022. The district said parents and guardians will no longer be able to pick up meals on their children’s behalf, students must be present to receive a meal and must remain on site when they’re eating, and children can only receive one meal per service.

The district said the USDA waived many of these rules the last two years during the pandemic, but is reinforcing them in 2022.

The district will be offering meal services at four different locations. For details on what days and what times the meals are served, visit the North Santiam School District’s website.

Silver Falls School District

Kids who live in and near the Silver Falls School District could begin receiving free summer lunches on June 27. The district is serving lunches Monday through Friday until August 26. The program is for children ages 1-18.

Lunch will be served at the Mark Twain School ball field from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and at Coolidge McClaine Park from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

KOIN 6 News contacted the St. Paul School District and Woodburn School District to ask if they were offering any free summer lunch programs. Neither district responded before this article was published. If we receive a response, the article will be updated.