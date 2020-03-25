High-speed chase in Keizer ends with crash, arrest

Scene of the crash in Keizer (Keizer Police Dept.)

Police found meth, heroin, cocaine and pain killers in the vehicle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keizer Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after he reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into a building.

The pursuit began just before 9 a.m. when an officer on motorcycle attempted to stop a white 2005 Mercedes for speeding near the intersection of River Road N and Dearborn Avenue NE. The driver of the Mercedes pushed the car to 70 miles per hour, according to the responding officer.

Eric Phillips of Salem (Keizer Police Dept.)

A short time later, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into cement barriers in front of a building in the 3300 block of River Road N.

Police said the driver, later identified as Eric Phillips, fled the scene on foot after crashing but was later found hiding in nearby bushes. He surrendered without incident.

Responding officers did a search of the Mercedes and said they found methamphetamine, heroin, Oxycodone, cocaine and body armor.

Phillips, 25, was taken to Marion County Jail where he faces several felony charges.

A woman who was a passenger in Phillips’ car at the time of the crash was neither injured nor cited.