Section of Hwy 22 closed indefinitely due to road hazards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Part of Highway 22 East will remain closed indefinitely after crews say the area is just too dangerous for drivers due to recent wildfires and landslides in parts of Marion County.

Rainfall coming down over scorched areas of Oregon is creating a new concern for emergency management officials. Highway 22 is currently closed indefinitely from Gates Hill Road to Santiam Junction as crews continue their wildfire recovery efforts and clear various road hazards.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation say falling rocks and thousands of downed trees are still threatening roads. Hundreds of signs and miles of guardrails have been damaged or destroyed as well.

ODOT has crews working seven days a week to remove trees and debris — and with the winds expected to accompany the rain, those crews can expect to deal with even more fallen trees.

ODOT says their immediate goal is to get the trees cleared. They will then use pilot cars from the east and west to open surrounding communities while working on the other repairs. ODOT is working closely with the Oregon State Police and the Marion and Linn County Sheriff’s departments for wildfire recovery efforts.