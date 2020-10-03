Hikers find body of teen at South Salem park

Cause of death still undetermined

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Police Department launched an investigation into the death of a teen whose body was found at Minto-Brown Island Park Friday.

Investigators said hikers came across the body of Abigail Agustin Paz, 19 of Wood Village around 1:15 p.m. The cause of death remains undetermined.

“While a death in a public place may cause apprehension, please understand that this is an ongoing investigation,” SPD said in a release Saturday. “As such, we cannot release any further information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Salem Police Tips Hotline at 503-588-8477.