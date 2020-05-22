Hit by car, boy gets new bike from Keizer cops

Kai suffered head trauma when he was injured in October 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –A 6-year-old boy, seriously hurt when he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Keizer, has recovered — and now has a new bike thanks to the Keizer police.

Kai suffered head trauma when he was hit by a driver while in a crosswalk last October. He was airlifted to a Portland hospital for treatment. After months of care he’s doing much better and is ready to ride a bike again.

The Salem-Keizer School District reached out to police for help in replacing his bike. Officers who responded to the call were there to give Kai his gift.

He was very happy to test it out on Thursday.