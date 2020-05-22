Hit by car, boy gets new bike from Keizer cops

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –A 6-year-old boy, seriously hurt when he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Keizer, has recovered — and now has a new bike thanks to the Keizer police.
Kai suffered head trauma when he was hit by a driver while in a crosswalk last October. He was airlifted to a Portland hospital for treatment. After months of care he’s doing much better and is ready to ride a bike again.
The Salem-Keizer School District reached out to police for help in replacing his bike. Officers who responded to the call were there to give Kai his gift.
He was very happy to test it out on Thursday.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.