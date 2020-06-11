Human remains found in northeast Salem

Marion County Sheriff’s detectives investigate after human remains were found outside of a northeast Salem duplex on Wednesday. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Human remains were discovered outside of a northeast Salem duplex on Wednesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A family in the Middle Grove neighborhood first called authorities about a foul smell that was coming from beneath the duplex they were living in. When Marion County Sheriff’s deputies went to investigate, they found human remains under the duplex.

So far, authorities have only identified the victim as a man of unknown age. An autopsy on the remains is scheduled for Friday, June 12.

Detectives are now leading the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.