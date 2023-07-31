PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A job fair will be held on Aug. 5 to immediately fill hundreds of seasonal positions needed for the 2023 Oregon State Fair.

The job fair will be held at the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center located at 2330 17th Street in Salem. The job fair will begin at 9 a.m. and on-site interviews will be performed until “all the positions are filled.” Workers are currently needed for fair admissions, parking, administration, carnival, security and concessions.

Looking for some extra cash? The Oregon State Fire will be offering immediate employment during its job fair on Aug. 5. (Oregon State Fair)

“Job seekers aged 16 or older can apply for carnival games and concession positions, while carnival ride positions require applicants to be 18 or older,” the Oregon State Fair announced on July 31.

Interested job seekers must bring a photo ID and either a social security card, birth certificate, or passport. Oregon State Fair CEO Kim Grewe-Powell is encouraging qualified candidates to attend the job fair and join the Oregon State Fair team.

“From the bustling atmosphere to the smiling faces of fairgoers, our team members become an integral part of creating cherished memories for visitors, while also gaining valuable opportunities for personal growth, skill development, and networking,” Grewe-Powell said.

The 157th Oregon State Fair will run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4.