PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The discovery of a man and woman dead in their home on March 30 has prompted an investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call around 1 p.m. that husband and wife Kali Roque and Juan Roque-Delaguarda, both 37, were dead in their residence.

No other details have been released and the investigation is ongoing.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.