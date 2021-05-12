Pursuit through Silverton ends in shootout with police

An officer-involved shooting along Hwy 214 in Marion County near Silverton, May 12, 2021 (KOIN)

The driver is a possible kidnapping suspect, according to OSP

SILVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A pursuit through the city of Silverton ended in a shootout between police and a possible kidnapping suspect.

Law enforcement with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Silverton Police Department were pursuing a white Ford F150 on Wednesday afternoon when the driver opened fire toward police while traveling through Silverton, Oregon State Police said.

The Ford came to a stop on Highway 214 near NE Forest Ridge Road. The driver then fired more shots toward police. Officers fired back.

The male driver, whom troopers said was a possible kidnapping suspect, was detained. A female passenger was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A crash along Hwy 214, part of an officer-involved shooting in Marion County, May 12, 2021 (KOIN)

Multiple police vehicles were hit by bullets but no officers were hurt, according to OSP.

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and two Silverton police officers were involved in the shooting. All three will be placed on standard administrative leave pending an investigation.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1.800.442.0776 or *OSP refer to OSP Case #SP21-126472