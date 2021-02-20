I-5 to close for half-hour near Enchanted Forest Sunday night

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 5 will close for a half-hour starting at 9 p.m. Sunday near the Enchanted Forest while PGE crews string a new distribution line across the freeway, Oregon Department of Transportation officials said Saturday.

The work is meant to restore services in the area that lost power during last week’s winter storm.

Traffic will be held up on the the freeway near milepost 246.

For alternate routes, southbound traffic can choose to leave the freeway at Exit 252, Kuebler Boulevard. Northbound traffic can leave at Exit 233 in Albany.

For more information, visit www.tripcheck.com.