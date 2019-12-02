In-N-Out traffic concerns lead to city council vote

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The new In-N-Out Burger in Keizer is expected to be one of the biggest restaurant debuts the area has seen—but some of the city is concerned about the new burger spot.

As construction for Oregon’s 3rd In-N-Out Burger location nears completion, city leaders are worried that traffic will be a big concern once it opens at Keizer Station. They say the main issue is safety — they anticipate more than 170 vehicles waiting in line right after it opens.

“It’s a thing, it’s hard to explain,” said Keizer resident Phil Carlin. “It’s an experience you never forget.”

The In-N-Out burger fan has attended other openings before. Carlin already has a battle plan in place for when the local In-N-Out finally opens. He said he plans to park his RV in the Target parking lot the night before and have a chair out so that he’s, “ready to go.”

In N Out is close to opening a new restaurant in Keizer, Oregon. December 2, 2019 (KOIN)

During a Monday Keizer City Council meeting, members approved letting the restaurant put up traffic signs on opening day along city streets that will help direct eager burger fans to the nearby Volcano Baseball Stadium. That’s where they will wait their turn, rather than in the nearby Target parking lot which is already busy with holiday shoppers.

“I’m concerned about the residents here in Keizer,” said Councilor Marlene Parsons. “It’s a great thing that’s happening, but we don’t want it to be so bad people stay away.”

The Keizer Police Department will provide two off-duty police officers, hired by In-N-Out Burger to keep hungry crowds under control. ODOT will also keep an eye on the Interstate-5 exit in case there are any backups.

“They’re going to have staff on the streets, hiring a flagging company, people on walking talkies putting people in queue in a parking area,” said City Manager Chris Eppley. “Then when there’s room they will call for sending the vehicles over.”

The restaurant does not yet have an official opening date, but it is expected to be sometime in December. The company typically announces an opening 48 hours in advance. Officials told KOIN 6 News they are aiming for a mid-week opening in an effort to keep crowds minimal.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.