Salem neighbors say ‘kids’ are stealing Christmas

Residents in a Salem neighborhood have recorded young people on their security cameras vandalizing their Christmas decorations. Video recorded Nov. 27, 2021, courtesy Nathan Higginbotham

At one home, neighbors say someone stole an inflatable Christmas corgi dog out of a yard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In one Salem neighborhood, residents say there’s a group of Grinches trying to ruin the holidays for everyone.

A handful of people were caught on camera in separate incidents. They vandalized Christmas decorations and in some cases stole them.

Salem residents say this has been happening over the span of two weeks.

Video shows the same vehicle and people involved in at least two attacks on one home.

Nathan Higginbotham said the first time it happened was Saturday, Nov. 20 at around 7 p.m. He said the group came back again Saturday, Nov. 27 at around 6:30 p.m. and did more damages.

In both instances, he said a group of young people got out of a slow-rolling car, ran into his yard and started trashing the Christmas tree decorations that were in his front yard.

“There are at least four who attacked our place last night. There is a driver, one person in the car and two or three who get out. So, it’s like four to five kids involved in the whole thing,” Higginbotham said. “It’s the same car, same kids involved both times. They are just wearing slightly different clothes this last time.”

Within the last couple weeks, someone also slashed a holiday inflatable at a laundromat and in another case, someone stole an inflatable Christmas corgi dog out of a yard.

Higginbotham also said a neighbor down the street recently had his house egged.

Higginbotham said his decorations are completely destroyed and he’s had to throw them out and remove them completely.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Salem Police Department. They are investigating the cases.