PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Mt. Angel on Monday morning.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting report on Pershing Street near Marquam Street just before 6:00 a.m. where they found a man with serious injuries.

The man, later identified as 42-year-old Brandon Slack, was eventually declared dead at the scene, officials said.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived but authorities said that they served a warrant Monday night in connection with the shooting; however, no arrests have been made.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The incident is still under investigation and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police.