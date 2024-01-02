PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Mt. Angel on Monday morning.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting report on Pershing Street near Marquam Street just before 6:00 a.m. where they found a man with serious injuries.
The man, later identified as 42-year-old Brandon Slack, was eventually declared dead at the scene, officials said.
The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived but authorities said that they served a warrant Monday night in connection with the shooting; however, no arrests have been made.
The incident is still under investigation and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police.