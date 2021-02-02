Investigators: Father, daughter, pets die from CO poisoning near Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man, his daughter and two pets who were found dead Monday perished as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to investigators in Marion County.

The County Fire District responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. regarding two people not breathing inside of a fifth wheel trailer at a property in the 5700 block of State Street, east of Salem. According to the caller, the man and daughter had not been seen or heard from since Saturday.

First responders confirmed the man, Richard Yaple, 50, and his daughter Hannah Yaple, 17, were deceased. A dog and cat were also found dead inside.

Investigators said the two deaths were a result of carbon monoxide poisoning from a propane heater being used inside the trailer.

Each year in the United States there are at least 430 accidental deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control.