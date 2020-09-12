‘It was go time’: Family recounts evacuating from Lyons

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem have been taking in evacuees of the Beachie Creek Fire since early Tuesday.

“It happened so fast,” — that’s the sentiments several evacuees expressed to KOIN 6 News’ AJ McCord on Friday.

The Davidson family in Lyons, Oregon spent Labor Day on Detroit Lake. They prepared for a wind storm before they went to bed, but they woke up to a firestorm.