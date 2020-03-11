Grand jury clears Silverton officer after deadly shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a unanimous decision, a Marion County grand jury found the deadly shooting of William Bluestone to be justified.

Bluestone was shot and killed by police after officers were dispatched to a Silverton home on a report of domestic violence on February 14, said Oregon State Police. Margarita Bluestone reported to police that her husband had assaulted her, forced her out of her apartment and would not let her take their 3-month-old child.

Police also learned Bluestone had a probation violation warrant for his arrest at the time.

Silverton Police officers went to the apartment on 911 Reserve Street and attempted to make contact with Bluestone. No one answered the door but officers could hear noises coming from inside. Using a key from Margarita, they entered the apartment and found a teenage boy sitting on a couch with a baby.

Once the infant and teen were removed from the room, officers found 21-year-old Bluestone hiding underneath a bed. He told police he was armed with a handgun.

Negotiations to get Bluestone to surrender went on for more than an hour in an attempt to get him to surrender peacefully. Bluestone began yelling at officers and suddenly shot himself in the chest. Not knowing who Bluestone was shooting at, an officer fired off one shot at him.

Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Offer determined either shot alone would have been fatal.

The jury was presented evidence including footage and audio from body cameras. Based on that evidence, the jury made the unanimous decision to rule the use of deadly force as justified.