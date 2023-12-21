PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Marion County Grand Jury has cleared a Salem Police Officer of wrongdoing when it came to shooting a gun at a suspect who was pointing a fake gun at bystanders that resulted in a non-fatal injury.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that the jury unanimously found Officer Jeremy Mitchell was justified in using deadly force against Jonathan Michael Martin in an altercation that culminated in Martin being shot in the shoulder last month.

Martin had been “brandishing and pointing a firearm at multiple victims outside of several businesses near the intersection of Lancaster and Beverly,” the announcement said. However, it was later determined that the gun in question was a realistic-looking airsoft pistol.

Mitchell made contact with Martin during the incident in the late afternoon of Nov. 9. A brief altercation ensued between the officer and the suspect, leading Mitchell to shoot through the windshield of his police car and striking Martin once in the shoulder.

The non-life-threatening injury Martin sustained was treated at a Salem Hospital. After release, he was lodged at the Marion County Jail on an unrelated warrant for violating his probation for a conviction of first-degree attempted unlawful sexual penetration.

The same grand jury who cleared Mitchell, who was not injured in the incident, also convicted Martin of five counts of menacing. Martin was arraigned Thursday, with his next appearance in court being January 10, 2024.