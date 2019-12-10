Keizer In-N-Out Burger opening Thursday

Get ready to wait in line

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The In-N-Out Burger in Keizer, Oregon is set to open on Thursday, December 12.

The exact time of opening has not been released. The opening is expected to be one of the biggest restaurant debuts the area has seen.

Last week, city leaders voiced concerns about traffic around Keizer Station.

City Council then approved a plan to let the restaurant put up traffic signs on opening day along city streets that will help direct eager burger fans to the nearby Volcano Baseball Stadium. That’s where they will wait their turn, rather than in the nearby Target parking lot which is already busy with holiday shoppers.

The Keizer Police Department will provide two off-duty police officers, hired by In-N-Out Burger to keep hungry crowds under control. ODOT will also keep an eye on the Interstate-5 exit in case there are any backups.

Officials told KOIN 6 News mid-week opening is in an effort to keep crowds minimal.

If you do plan on braving the crowds, here’s a link to the not-so-secret menu.

