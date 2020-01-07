Keizer leaders OK public property camping ban

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — It has been more than 2 weeks since Salem's camping ban went into effect, prohibiting camping on public property and right-of-ways. People who are homeless have been left looking for places to go after the city failed to provide all of the shelter beds they promised by the start of this year.

When the city voted on this camping ban it was passed with the understanding that the people effected would have someplace to go, but finding a seasonal shelter for the homeless has proven to be more difficult than city officials thought.