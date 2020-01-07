Keizer leaders OK public property camping ban

Marion County

Ban is similar to Salem's recent camping ordinance

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KEIZER, Ore. (KOIN) — Keizer city leaders unanimously passed a camping ban similar to Salem’s ban, which doesn’t allow camping on public property.

For years, Keizer — like many cities — has had issues with homeless camping.

