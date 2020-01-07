Keizer leaders OK public property camping ban

KEIZER, Ore. (KOIN) — Keizer city leaders unanimously passed a camping ban similar to Salem’s ban, which doesn’t allow camping on public property.
For years, Keizer — like many cities — has had issues with homeless camping.
KOIN 6 News has a crew in Keizer and will have more information later in the day.
