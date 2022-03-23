PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a press release sent Wednesday, Keizer police said they are looking for witnesses after a man was found injured near an intersection overnight in early March.

According to the Keizer Police Department, a 51-year-old man was found hurt around 1 a.m. March 3 near the corner of River Road North and Sunset Avenue North.

KPD said the driver of a white four-door sedan was seen around this area just before 1 a.m. and they believe the person may be a witness.

Details about the incident are limited. Police did not immediately identify the man, state how he was injured or to what degree. KOIN 6 News reached out to KPD for more information, but police declined to comment because of the active investigation.

Authorities asked anyone with information or who was around the area at the time to contact Officer Martin Powell at 503.856.3502.