Man found dead inside crashed car, death considered ‘suspicious’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found deceased inside a crashed car, but police say the death was suspicious.

Keizer Police received reports of a crash in a parking lot at 2555 Northeast Jorie Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Officers say they found a dead man inside a crashed car, but the death was suspicious and not consistent with the evidence at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives have determined the community is not at risk. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach Detective Arsen Avetisyan at 503.390.3713.