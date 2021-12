PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — River Road South in Salem is closed Thursday morning, while crews clean the area after a landslide, according to officials.

The City of Salem posted to Twitter shortly after 7:15 a.m. advising the area between Owens Street Southeast and Minto Island Road Southeast is closed.

River Road South in Salem between Owens Street SE and Minto Island Road SE is closed to all traffic due to a due to a landslide. Closure in effect for cleanup and assessment. Detour route is Croisan Creek Road S. More info to come



Road conditions: https://t.co/RBPxepIkTz pic.twitter.com/xM7of2UlLS — City of Salem (@cityofsalem) December 23, 2021

Drivers are advised to take Croisan Creek Road South.

KOIN 6 is sending a crew to the area and will continue updating this story as it develops.