A large brush fire began along I-5 near milepost 262 Quinaby in Marion County, July 18, 2023 (Marion County Fire District)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large brush fire just off I-5 in the Gervais area brought firefighters from Marion County to the scene Tuesday evening.

Authorities said the brush fire was at Quinaby (milepost 262) and I-5.

No other information is available at this time.