SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A big push in Salem is underway to try and stop city efforts to take a cut out of workers about paychecks.

The city council passed the Safe Salem Payroll Tax earlier this month with a 5-4 vote and is looking to implement it by July of next year. The tax would be imposed on all wages for individuals working in Salem, regardless of where they live — minimum wage employees would be exempt.

However, there’s an effort to gather signatures to put the tax out for a vote before it would start.

Oregon Business and Industry has filed a petition to refer the Safe Salem Payroll Tax to the voters on the November ballot — saying the tax will exacerbate the effects of already-rising inflation and will prompt residents to look for jobs outside of the capital city. The association says it also expects the tax will further burden employers.

“For now, this is about getting enough signatures to let the people of Salem decide whether or not this tax is appropriate,” said Preston Mann, the chief petitioner. “For the average Salem worker earning $62,000 a year, this is over $500 a year in new taxes. That’s a lot of money, especially in a time of record inflation. This is about collecting enough signatures to allow the voters in Salem to decide.”

The council will be briefed Monday on the effort to derail the new tax. However, Salem Mayor Chris Hoy told KOIN 6 News that the city intends to move forward with it.

The support for the tax comes from wanting to fill a growing gap in revenue. The payroll tax is expected to raise about $28 million per year to pay for fire, police and homelessness services.

“We’re at the same exact staffing level in our fire department that we were in 2008 and 2009,” Hoy said. “We have been kicking this can down the road and we just can’t kick it any further. We have to deal with it.”

Petition signature gatherers have less than two weeks to collect 4,000 signatures and submit them to get the referendum on the November ballot.