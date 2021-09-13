Fire contained after car sparks brush near Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Level 3 – GO! Evacuation notice was issued for a brush fire in Marion County on Monday afternoon.

The evacuation order is for the south side of the 4000 – 4300 block of Vitae Springs S including:

Riversprings

Riverheights

Riverhaven

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the fire started in a car that had pulled over and spread to brush.

By 4 pm, the fire was encircled and being mopped up but the evacuations were still in place. Crews hoped people could return home later Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said they made contact with 35 homes. It was unclear if any structures were damaged by the fire or how many acres it burned.

A brush fire south of Salem, September 13 2021. (Salem Fire)

KOIN 6 News will have more information soon.