McDonalds, 1101 NE Lancaster Drive in Salem, as seen on Google Street View, May 30, 2023

Officers say Eloy Tello was seen on I-5 before crashing the delivery truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man accused of stealing a delivery truck out of a McDonald’s parking lot and running over a 67-year-old man in Salem was arrested Tuesday morning, according to the Salem Police Department.

The delivery truck was reported stolen around 7:20 a.m. from the McDonald’s at 1000 NE Lancaster Drive. Officers sid there had been a struggle between Eloy Arthur Tello, 42, and a delivery driver.

As Tello fled the parking lot in the stolen truck, police said he ran over another man. He was brought to Salem Health and transferred to Legacy Emanuel Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said Tello was seen on I-5 and tried to elude police before crashing the delivery truck.

Tello was arrested for second-degree assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, hit and run (injury), hit and run (property), DUII, failing to appear, violating parole, and attempting to commit a crime. He will appear in court on May 31.

