PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 80-year-old man killed himself in the lobby of the Salem Police Department Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. when the man, whose name has not been released, walked into the vestibule of the police station at 333 Division Street NE and pulled a shotgun out of bag he carried. He then shot himself, officials said.

The lobby of the Salem Police Department will be closed until 8 a.m. Monday as investigators piece this story together.

