PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is in custody Wednesday night after an hours-long standoff at his home in Salem, according to the Keizer Police Department.

Officials say Steve Miguel Martinez faces “numerous felony charges” involving a domestic disturbance at Cherry Avenue NE. in Keizer.

According to investigators, Martinez arrived at his girlfriend’s home in Keizer shortly before 6:40 a.m. and began to argue with her. Police say he strangled and assaulted her, and then left before officers arrived.

When he returned to his house in Salem with several other people – including children – inside, officers say he refused to cooperate with officers. A tactical team was called in to help “due to the seriousness of the alleged crimes.”

Police later confirmed that there were four children in the home, ranging in age from 9 years to 17 years old. There was also a 42-year-old woman in the house, officials said.

The standoff lasted until 5:45 p.m., when Martinez was arrested and all other people inside were accounted for.

Martinez was charged with strangulation, fourth-degree felony domestic assault, second-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.