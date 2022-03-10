PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man who was seriously injured after Wednesday’s shooting in east Salem has died from his injuries, Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Police identified the man as 20-year-old Eduardo Garcia of Salem. An autopsy determined his manner of death was homicide from his gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the shooting just before 5:30 p.m. near Hayesville Drive Northeast by Reimann Street Wednesday evening.

On the scene, first responders found Garcia with serious injuries and took him to the hospital.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case and have not made any arrests. Investigators ask those with information to contact Detective Noe Martinez at 503-316-6650 or nmartinez@co.marion.or.us. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.