Man drowns at Salmon Falls County Park

Four friends had jumped off a rock ledge and into the river

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person drowned at Salmon Falls County Park Saturday afternoon, reported the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Four people were visiting the park over the weekend when they decided to jump into the river from a rock ledge above, according to authorities. One of the people who had jumped in struggled to get to shore and was then pulled by the current under water. The sheriff’s office said that person, identified as Thomas Blazack, did not resurface.

Authorities said the river conditions at the time of the accident were dangerous: the temperature was in the 40s and there was a “high flow of water due to the weather over the past few weeks.”

Multiple water rescue teams were called out to the river to find Blazack. Sadly, the sheriff’s office reported that their rescue mission eventually became a recovery operation. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Dive Team recovered the body of Blazack, he was found directly below the falls.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Blazack’s family during this time,” said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.