Railroad tracks at Portland Road at Beach Avenue NE in Salem (Google Street View)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An adult man was found dead near Salem railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, prompting detectives to launch a death investigation.

Around 3:30 p.m. police were called to the tracks near the intersection of Portland Road at Beach Avenue NE, authorities told KOIN 6 News.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.