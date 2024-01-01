Police responded in the early hours of New Year's day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police are investigating after a man was found shot and dead outside a bar.

At around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call reporting someone was wounded by gunshot. When police arrived, they located a deceased man in the parking lot of a bar on the 3200 block of Portland Road Northeast, Salem Police Department spokesperson Angela Hedrick told KOIN 6 News in an email.

Police said it is an “active investigation” and that no further details are available for release.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.