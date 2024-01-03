PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police have identified the man who was shot and killed outside a nightclub on New Year’s Day, according to authorities.

Ricardo Lopez-Cruz, 29, has been identified by the Salem Police Department as the shooting victim, who was discovered “deceased from a gunshot wound” around 3:15 a.m. Monday morning, officials said.

Police had arrived at the scene in the parking lot outside Le Leyenda nightclub at 3260 Portland RD NE in response to a call of a man with a gunshot wound. The next day, detectives arrested a Woodburn resident related to the case, authorities say.

The 34-year-old Guadalupe Ortiz Cervantes was arrested without incident on Jan. 2 with the assistance of the Woodburn Police Department, police say. She was lodged at the Marion County Jail on charges of hindering prosecution and was slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Marion County Criminal Court Annex.

Salem authorities announced at 6 p.m. that the homicide suspect had turned himself in to Roseburg police.

“Julio Cesar Sanchez-Sanchez, age 36 of Salem, turned himself in to Roseburg Police Department officers this afternoon. Sanchez is currently lodged at the Douglas County Jail pending transfer to the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon,” officials said.