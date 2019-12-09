Man repeatedly slams into Salem woman’s car

A neighbor stepped in and kept the suspect from leaving the scene

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man has been arrested after police said he repeatedly rammed his car into a woman’s vehicle after a domestic argument.

The entire incident was caught on camera. A woman can be seen pulling into a driveway. The man follows right behind her and hits her car. She gets out, but has to run away has the man backs his car up and rams into her car again.

He hit her car several more times before he got out. That’s when a neighbor stepped in and stopped the suspect from leaving. The witness did not want to be publicly identified, but told KOIN 6 News the suspect was “visibly drunk.”

“He got out of the car. I confronted him. I told him he wasn’t leaving the scene,” said the neighbor. “He had a beer thing in his pocket and one in the center console.”

Herry McGyver faces 8 charges. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the witness, the man tried to get back in his car after the confrontation.

“I stepped in, turned the car off, and took the keys, put them in my pocket,” said the witness.

The suspect, identified by police as Herry McGyver, now faces 8 charges, including assault, menacing, and DUII.