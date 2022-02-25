PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced on Friday for his role in the Oregon State Capitol riot in December 2020, Marion County District Attorney’s Office announced.

28-year-old Chandler Pappas was sentenced to 13 months in the Department of Corrections for spraying Salem police with mace while they were working to secure the Capitol during a riot December 21, 2020.

Pappas pled guilty to three counts of unlawful use of mace in the first degree February 22, 2022. However, the Marion County DA’s Office explained “while the presumptive sentence for all three offenses was a term of probation, Judge Geyer found substantial and compelling reasons to depart from probation and sentence Pappas to a 13-month prison term on one count.”

For the two other counts, Pappas was sentenced to 36 months of probation with conditions including no contact with victims, co-defendants and the Oregon State Capitol.

Before the protest, Pappas tweeted about a “‘non-permitted flash mob'” at the Capitol, the DA’s Office said.

The day of the riot, officials say 100-200 people gathered at the Oregon State Capitol to protest the building closing to the public during a special session.

Officials said the protest became “increasingly violent” after former state representative Mike Nearman opened a door, allowing protesters to enter the building.

Oregon State police, along with Salem police, stationed inside tried to secure the building but were met with force as protestors kept trying to enter.

Authorities say Pappas sprayed six Salem officers with mace, causing “brief incapacitation and pain”. Two other protestors also sprayed the same line of officers with bear mace.

Video footage showed Pappas retreat back to the crowd of protesters. The DA’s Office said police retreated inside to try to secure the building.

Pappas entered the Capitol with an AK-47-type gun and taunted law enforcement by kicking the doors, the DA’s Office said.

He pulled on the Capitol doors until they opened and “advanced on law enforcement,” however, authorities say at this point he was no longer armed with the gun.

The DA’s Office noted that even though police used force to get Pappas out of the building, he was not arrested that day because of the security risk the riot caused to law enforcement.

“This sentence today closes an embarrassing and disgraceful chapter in our state’s history. I am pleased that Judge Geyer held this defendant accountable for his violence toward our law enforcement officers. I am grateful to the officers from both the Salem Police Department and the Oregon State Police who willingly put their own personal safety on the line to protect our Capitol and our community.” Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson said.

Six people have been sentenced from the December riot for crimes including unlawful use of mace, harassment and assaulting a public safety officer.