PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and killed by a police officer on Monday night in Northeast Salem after the man fought two officers who were investigating a stolen vehicle, officials said.

Around 8:30 p.m., Salem police said two officers were processing a vehicle that was stolen near Center Street NE.

Police said a man who was sitting inside the vehicle allegedly started a “violent fight” with the officers. One of the officers then opened fire — shooting the man.

The officers reportedly tried to treat the man before paramedics arrived. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased, authorities said.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released, nor have the names of the two Salem police officers involved.

Oregon State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting.