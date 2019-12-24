Man sought in 2 rapes arrested in Woodburn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted for a Marion County rape in July was arrested Monday by the Woodburn police as they were investigating another rape from Sunday.

Juan David Cardona-Gregorio was the main suspect in a July 15 rape and domestic assault but fled before he was arrested. But when police were looking into another reported rape in Woodburn spotted him at the scene in the 200 block of North Pacific Highway.

Authorities said the 27-year-old again tried to get away but was taken into custody by officers.

Cardona-Gregorio faces rape and domestic assault for the July 15 crime. He faces those charges for the December 22 incident as well as robbery and interfering with making a police report.

He’s being held at the Marion County Jail.