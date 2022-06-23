PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Marion County Board of Commissioners approved its largest budget ever on Wednesday — featuring funding for infrastructure projects and housing for victims of the 2020 Labor Day fires.

The 2022-23 county budget totals $692,644,391 from one-time state and federal funds, including nearly $68 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county announced funds from the act will support urban and rural infrastructure projects, community spaces and benefit low- to moderate -income residents.

The commissioners also approved a $1,706,500 Intergovernmental Agreement Land Acquisition Grant with Oregon Housing and Community Services to buy seven parcels of land to build permanent housing for victims of the 2020 Labor Day fires.

“We have been diligently working to overcome barriers to this project for over a year, and I can’t express how moved I am to finally to see it coming to fruition,” said Chair Danielle Bethell.

Bethell added “families who lost everything in the fires who long to return home to their community will see that desire become a reality, and it’s really a testament to the hard work of county staff to support these individuals. While homes still need to be built on this land, the land purchase itself is a tremendous first step toward that goal.”