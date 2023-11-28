PORTLAND. Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for a furry friend this holiday season? Well, now you can go meet some potential future best friends at the Marion County Dog Shelter.

For the first time since before COVID, the dog shelter will be opening the kennels to the public so guests can meet the adoptable dogs.

The shelter’s director Lauren Thilke shared that they have been at critical capacity for some time and that the team there has had to spend most of their time focusing on cleaning kennels and working with the dogs.

“Our shelter has been at critical capacity for a majority of the year,” said MCDS Shelter Director, Lauren Thielke. “With this many dogs, our staff and volunteers are spending most of their time cleaning kennels and making sure the dogs are healthy, socialized and exercised.”

The shelter originally switched from open adoptions to scheduled appointments only in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Nov. 30, the shelter will be holding a holiday adoption event in hopes of getting more dogs out of the shelter.

The Marion County Dog Shelter all lost and stray dogs within the county and said they have been seeing an influx of lost, stray and homeless dogs.