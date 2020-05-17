Marion County father dies in house fire, adult daughter survives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man died after a two-story home in rural Marion County burned early Sunday.

Emergency crews from several agencies were called out to the 9300 block of Silver Falls Highway SE just after 4 a.m. Inside the home was an elderly man and his adult daughter.

The woman suffered minor injuries while escaping the home. The man was helped out of the house by a neighbor but later died after being transported from the scene by ambulance.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. There is no word yet on how the fire began or the extent of damage it left.

The name of the deceased is not being released until all of the next of kin have been notified.