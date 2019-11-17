Marion County firefighters tackle, contain brush fire

A water truck parked next to a brush fire in Marion County. November 16, 2019 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

The fire was under control by 10:30 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A brush fire sparked in rural Marion County Saturday evening, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was an estimated 10 acres in size, burning north of Silver Falls State Park in the area of Spring Villa and Grade Road SE.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies helped firefighters notify residents nearby of the fire. Eight homes were put under “ready” evacuation status according to the sheriff’s office. Thankfully, nobody was forced to leave their home.

Crews had the fire under control by approximately 13:30 p.m. Saturday, roughly two hours after the sheriff’s officer reported it via Twitter.