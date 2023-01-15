PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.

The Marion County resident said when he checked the balance through VanillaGift.com he realized there was no money available.

“I went on there, typed in the card number and looked at the balance, and it said it was zero,” Schaecher told KOIN 6 News. “Then I went, ‘Wait a minute, that doesn’t make sense.'”

Dale Schaecher of Marion County received a gift card with a 0 balance, January 15, 2023 (KOIN)

He said he determined the card was used in Salem 2 days after it was bought. Schaecher said he reached out to VanillaGift and filled out a claim form.

Company officials told him they’d provide a response within 10 days, but he said it’s now been longer than that.

‘It’s not the dollar amount that’s the big deal. I mean it’s $40. $40 is not going to break me,” he said, “but it’s the principle of it.”

He said he filed a complaint with the Oregon Attorney General’s office.

KOIN 6 News has also heard from another person with the same problem. KOIN 6 News reached out to VanillaGift about this issue and have not heard back at this time.