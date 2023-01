PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a multi-day trial, a Marion County man was sentenced to 20 years for repeated sexual assaults.

Chase Gasparetti was found guilty of several crimes for repeated sexual assaults on a “physically helpless and mentally incapacitated woman” in 2021.

He was found guilty of three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree sexual assault. On Jan. 10, a Marion County judge sentenced Gasperetti to 20 years in prison.