Rain assists Beachie Creek Fire efforts, hazards remain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews are evaluating how the overnight rainstorms affected the ongoing wildfires operations in Marion County on Friday morning.

The Beachie Creek Fire burning east of Salem remains the largest wildfire in Oregon. The inferno is a little more than 190,000 acres in size and is currently at 20% containment. Officials have been keeping a close eye on the weather developments as they proceed with their efforts.

Beachie Creek Fire Public Information Officer Scott Owen told KOIN 6 News the rain is helpful in putting out some hot spots. It also increases the relative humidity around the fire — meaning the flames burn less quickly. He said that allows firefighters to get out there with a chance to mop up those smoldering areas.

However, Owen said they are a bit concerned about what the rain means in terms of debris flow.

“As the fire burned, it burned pretty hot and pretty quickly through a big area,” he explained. “As the wind comes up through the thunderstorms and rain, the root system is no longer there for a lot of these trees or the bushes. Those are what hold the soil into steep slopes — if it rains hard, the soil will not be able to stay up there. The water will run rocks and mud down the hill and that would be a debris flow.”

Owen said officials are a little bit concerned due to the resulting number of hazards out there on the roads and through the forests.

“We want everyone to be careful,” he said.

In terms of further containing the Beachie Creek blaze, a prolonged period of rain is needed to reach 100%. However, the amount of rain seen Thursday night and into Friday morning has already improved the air quality around the region.

TOPSHOT – The melted sign of the Oak Park Motel destroyed by the flames of the Beachie Creek Fire is seen in Gates, east of Salem, Oregon on September 13, 2020. (Photo by ROB SCHUMACHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday, Owen said their main goals are protecting structures, mopping up any hot spots around houses and buildings and working on the containment line around the perimeter.

“Once the smoke clears, which we hope is this (Thursday) afternoon or tomorrow (Friday) morning we are hoping to get aviation assets to help us out with more aerial work,” he said. “That way the helicopters and airplanes can do water drops and fire retardant, depending on the area.”

They have not been able to use any air resources because of the smoke.

The Beachie Creek Fire “has been broken up into 7 different divisions. That’s very common when you get to a fire this size. Different divisions have different operational tasks.”

Owen said they are closely watching the weather, “monitoring he wind forecast, the lightning forecast, the air quality, the smoke — all those things to make the best decision for the area of the fire.”

Beachie Creek Fire PIO Scott Owen, September 17, 2020 (KOIN)

The closures will remain in place for some time to come. Officials are worried about trees falling and the continuing rain, “we don’t want anyone near those trees that fall.”

The evacuation levels remain as they were on Wednesday night. Deputies remain on patrol and they have one person still missing, “and that’s George Atiyeh, 72, from Lyons,” said Sgt. Jeremy Landers.

An extensive assessment by fire officials has determined that 470 residences, 35 commercial structures and 783 minor non-residential structures have been destroyed by the Beachie Creek Fire, totaling at 1,288 structures overall. Furthermore, 46 residences, 5 commercial structures, and 83 minor non-residential structures were damaged, but not completely destroyed. There are currently 4,034 structures under Level 3 evacuations and another 3,801 under Level 2 evacuations.

Lionshead Fire

Meanwhile, the nearby Lionshead Fire continues to grow and is now listed at 189,316 acres with 10% containment.

Incident Commander Randy Johnson said the battle against the Lionshead Fire was fairly quiet overnight as crews strengthened containment lines. With an incoming weather transition, however, progress could slow in some areas.

Johnson said to not expect any change in evacuations for the area on Thursday. According to him, this blaze is “going to be around for a long time” — likely until the end of the fire season.

Evacuation Levels

Marion County Evacuation Map

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said evacuation levels for portions of the Mehama and Lyons communities were downgraded to Level 2. The current evacuations are as follows:

LEVEL 3 “GO”: Detroit, Idanha, Breitenbush, Mill City, Gates, North Fork Road north of Highway 22, Highway 22 east of Highway 226.

LEVEL 2 “BE SET”: Lyons, Mehama west of Highway 226, Fernridge Road west of Shellburg Creek Road to Basil Hill, Scotts Mills, Crooked Finger Rd and Moss Lane

LEVEL 1 “GET READY”: Areas east of Meridian Rd, Davis Creek and Victor Point south to the Marion County line

While law enforcement is still limiting access to the Santiam Canyon, Detroit and Idanha residents can request a check on their property by calling 503.798.6823 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day of the week. They should provide the following information when they call: Name, address, phone number, information about anyone missing from the location, and any animals at the location.

Marion County evacuations and resources

Sign up for emergency alerts

To report a family member missing, please contact the non-emergency dispatch at 503.588.5032. As of Sunday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they have five people who have been reported as missing.