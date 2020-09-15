Beachie Creek Fire nears 200K acres, still 0% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During a week of devastation and uncertainty due to multiple wildfires in the area, thousands of residents in Marion County have been forced to flee their homes.

As the Beachie Creek Fire swallows nearly 200,000 acres of land, around 17,000 homes and businesses remain under Level 3 evacuation notices in Marion County. Numerous evacuees remain at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, and for many, it’s been a grueling wait to find out if they still have a home.

Marion County Evacuation Map

Beachie Creek Fire

Still at 0% containment, the Beachie Creek Fire has devoured 190,138 acres about six miles north of Detroit. The fire has claimed the lives of at least four people with 10 people still missing.

Firefighters tackling the Beachie Creek Fire worked to secure its perimeter Monday while the neighboring Riverside Fire remained about a mile away.

Officials said the combination of winds, dry forests, and terrain means it is still possible for the fires to merge, but the joining of fires would not be significant given the forecast of wet weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Beachie Creek Fire has been burning since August 16, several weeks before the wave of multiple wildfires swallowed Oregon over the Labor Day weekend.

The Lionshead Fire

The Lionshead Fire continues to grow and is now listed at 168,097 acres with 5% containment.

Firefighters will continue strengthening containment lines to the east of the lightning-caused fire. Officials say Monday was a very successful and active day around the perimeter but Tuesday is expected to stay just as busy.

They will reevaluate evacuation levels as the containment further progresses.

Residents begin to return

Some locals took back roads over the weekend to find out and many discovered there was nothing to go home to. Many homes and businesses along Highway 22 are gone.

But downtown areas in Mill City and Gates remain intact, officials told KOIN 6 News. The Detroit and Big Cliff Dams at Detroit Lake also made it through the firestorm.

Mill City resident Hank Williams didn’t lose his home but said his evacuation was strange.

“Before we heard about Red Cross we rolled out to Newport and got a motel there. Then the next morning we got evacuated there. It’s like it followed us,” Williams said. “Then we heard about the Red Cross helping out and they set us up with a motel.

Detroit experienced heavy losses, Idanha largely spared

Wildfire smoke obscures a road sign in Marion County, September 14, 2020 (KOIN)

Firefighters in Idanha say as far as they know, no structures have been lost in the town — however, they say the town of Detroit has experienced heavy losses.

According to officials, only 20-25 structures are still standing in Detroit — the rest are gone. Firefighters say they’ve been doing everything they can do push back the fire in the area. Fires are still actively burning in the town, but the crew’s primary focus is protecting the structures that are still standing.

Back in Idanha, homes on McCoy are reportedly safe, as well as the homes near Rushing River Retreat. There is no update on the Stahlman cabins or the Santiam Sportsman’s Club on Blowout Road.

One homeowner in the area spoke to KOIN 6 News as they were assessing the damage.

“I feel guilty that my place made it and theirs didn’t,” they said of their neighbors home. “There are homes that have been in this canyon for a hundred years plus that are gone now.”

According to the Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District, several firefighters have lost their own homes in the area as they continue to battle the raging fires.

Some evacuation orders downgraded

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office downgraded the evacuation statuses of some areas that had been threatened by the Beachie Creek Fire and the Lionshead Fire.

Scotts Mills and areas surrounding the town were downgraded from a Level 3 to a Level 2 evacuation order—effective 3:30 p.m. Sunday. A current list of evacuations can be found here.

Stayton, Sublimity, Aumsville, Silverton and Mt. Angel were lowered to Level 1 “Get Set” Saturday, according to fire officials.

However, some of the areas hit hardest by the fires remain under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order including Detroit, Idahna, Breitenbush, Lyons, Mehama, Mill City, Gates, the North Fork recreation area and Scotts Mills.

The family of George Atiyeh claims the famed Oregon environmentalist has gone missing following the decimation of his home. Atiyeh, 72, has not been seen since the fire spread over the house.

Atiyeh is also the nephew of the late Governor Vic Atiyeh, who served from 1979 to 1987.

Marion County remains in a State of Emergency as wildfires continue to roar throughout the county.

While law enforcement is still limiting access to the Santiam Canyon, Detroit and Idanha residents can request a check on their property by calling 503.798.6823 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day of the week. They should provide the following information when they call: Name, address, phone number, information about anyone missing from the location, and any animals at the location.

Marion County evacuations and resources

Sign up for emergency alerts

To report a family member missing, please contact the non-emergency dispatch at 503.588.5032. As of Sunday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they have five people who have been reported as missing.